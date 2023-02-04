FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport Pretzels hosted the girls bowling regional Saturday at 4 Seasons Bowling Center. 12 teams from around the area competed in this regional.

Hononegah, Harlem, Freeport and Guilford are the four teams advancing to the Dundee-Crown Sectional next weekend.

Here are the team results:

1. Hononegah – 5891

2. Harlem – 5724

3. Freeport – 5473

4. Guilford – 5236

5. Auburn – 5103

6. Belvidere – 5070

7. Oregon – 5024

8. East – 4997

9. Belvidere North – 4576

10. Jefferson – 4212

11. Harvard – 3651

12. Dakota – 3650

Oregon senior Ava Wight was the individual champion becoming the first Hawks’ bowler to be a two-time regional champion, boys or girls. The top ten individuals advance.

Here are the advancing individuals:

1. Ava Wight (Oregon Sr.) – 1290

2. Fallon Perry (Jefferson Jr.) – 1197

3. Ashley Harkey (East Sr.) – 1186

4. Alyssa Ballard (Auburn Jr.) – 1171

5. Liadan Gray (Auburn Sr.) – 1132

6. Jacqueline VanFleet (Belvidere North Jr.) – 1108

7. Zoee Pavlak (Belvidere North Fr.) – 1084

8. Riley Freeman (Belvidere Jr.) – 1063

9. Trinity Swan (East Jr.) – 1038

10. Mia Quintero (Belvidere Jr.) – 1035

Last year Harlem finished 2nd at state, Hononegah finished 4th and Freeport finished in 8th.

Next weekend’s sectional will be held in Carpentersville, Ill., hosted by Dundee-Crown high school.