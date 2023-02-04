FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport Pretzels hosted the girls bowling regional Saturday at 4 Seasons Bowling Center. 12 teams from around the area competed in this regional.
Hononegah, Harlem, Freeport and Guilford are the four teams advancing to the Dundee-Crown Sectional next weekend.
Here are the team results:
1. Hononegah – 5891
2. Harlem – 5724
3. Freeport – 5473
4. Guilford – 5236
5. Auburn – 5103
6. Belvidere – 5070
7. Oregon – 5024
8. East – 4997
9. Belvidere North – 4576
10. Jefferson – 4212
11. Harvard – 3651
12. Dakota – 3650
Oregon senior Ava Wight was the individual champion becoming the first Hawks’ bowler to be a two-time regional champion, boys or girls. The top ten individuals advance.
Here are the advancing individuals:
1. Ava Wight (Oregon Sr.) – 1290
2. Fallon Perry (Jefferson Jr.) – 1197
3. Ashley Harkey (East Sr.) – 1186
4. Alyssa Ballard (Auburn Jr.) – 1171
5. Liadan Gray (Auburn Sr.) – 1132
6. Jacqueline VanFleet (Belvidere North Jr.) – 1108
7. Zoee Pavlak (Belvidere North Fr.) – 1084
8. Riley Freeman (Belvidere Jr.) – 1063
9. Trinity Swan (East Jr.) – 1038
10. Mia Quintero (Belvidere Jr.) – 1035
Last year Harlem finished 2nd at state, Hononegah finished 4th and Freeport finished in 8th.
Next weekend’s sectional will be held in Carpentersville, Ill., hosted by Dundee-Crown high school.