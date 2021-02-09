Hononegah graduate Anthony Cassioppi named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week

IOWA CITY, IA (WTVO/WQRF) — Roscoe native Anthony Cassioppi is on a roll on the wrestling mat for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Big Ten Conference has taken notice. Tuesday Cassioppi was named the Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week.

The Hononegah graduate won a pair of matches this past Sunday at Purdue, both by pins. He pinned Iowa freshman Dorian Keys in the first period. He pinned Ohio State junior Tate Orndorff in the second period. Ordndorff was the 10th ranked heavyweight in the nation.

Cassioppi is the third ranked heavyweight in the nation. He has now won three consecutive matches since losing to Minnesota’s #1 ranked heavyweight Gable Steveson on January 23rd. Overall Cassioppi’s record this season is 4-1.

He shares the Big Ten’s weekly honor with Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.