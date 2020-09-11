Hononegah graduate comes up just short on season finale of ‘Holey Moley’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah graduate and former Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Champion Chelsea Bach, now Chelsa Kinard came oh so close to winning a quarter of a million dollars.



She competed on the season finale of ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ golf adventure show Thursday night. She sank a 12 foot putt on a hole called the ‘Distractor’…a hole with a man making strange noises next to her trying to distract her. It didn’t work.

That putt put Kinard in the final four with a chance for the big money prize. She and the other three contestants had to hit the ball through three rotating pyramids to a hole 100 feet away.

Kinard’s first shot stopped within inches of the cup. Her second shot came down a far slope and went right across the top of the hole. Had it gone in she would have won the $250,000 prize. Instead a gentleman from Texas sank his next putt attempt to win it.

The episodes for the show this season were recorded in March before the pandemic hit. Kinard wasn’t allowed to tell us how she did until this final episode aired. Now we know.

Kinard now lives in Houston, Texas.