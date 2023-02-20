MILWAUKEE, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–Jordan King has impacted the Marquette women’s basketball team since her freshman year, but now as a senior the Hononegah graduate has emerged as one of the best players in the entire Big East Conference.

She is flourishing in every facet of the game.

“The thing about J, is she just keeps adding little things to her game, as a playmaker and as a scorer,” said Marquette head coach Megan Duffy.

Marquette played St. John’s on Saturday for a big conference matchup in the Big East. Marquette won 61-38. King scored 24 points, she had six assists and six rebounds.

“You know, I’m just really proud of the way that we were able to respond because at this point in the season, it’s how you respond from game to game and that’s what we did,” said King.

King is Marquette’s leading scorer this season averaging almost 17 points a game. She also leads the team in assists and steals.

“For me, I’ve just been in that position in our offense where I’m coming off a lot of the screening actions and you know, people are looking for me to where I have to knock down that open shot.”

King has been an integral part of the starting five since her freshman season, but her growth over the past year has been incredible.

It’s just a testament to Coach Duffy’s belief in me,” said King. It is continuing to grow from season to season, and what my role has continued to expand to. That’s really been what it’s been about and even my belief in her and staying true to that process has gotten me to where I am today.”

You know the minute she stepped on campus, she was our starting point guard,” said Duffy, “And just to see again, her growth and maturation, stepping up into a big role this year as one of our scorers.”

Marquette’s overall record is 18-8. It’s 11-6 in conference play. Now with three regular season games left King knows wins are even more crucial with the Big East Tournament on the horison.

“The Big East is such a great conference to play in, it’s so up and down sometimes, it’s what team is going to show up, and at this point in the season we can’t afford to be the team that doesn’t show up.”

King will soon wrap up year four with the Golden Eagles, but she does have an extra season of eligibility because of Covid-19, and she plans on using it.

“Being able to have that opportunity to play another year of basketball here at Marquette under coach Duffy and get a Master’s degree while doing that is what I’ve been looking forward to.”

“We are just proud of the person and player she has become,” said Duffy. “II know there’s a lot of great basketball ahead for her.”

NOTE: King’s 24 points on Saturday pushed up her to 19th on Marquette’s all-time scoring list.