Hononegah graduate Jordan King & Marquette selected for NCAA Women’s Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah graduate Jordan King is going to experience her first NCAA Tournament. King and her Marquette teammates had their name called this evening when the brackets were announced.

Marquette is a #10 seed. It’ll open against #7 seed Virginia Tech Sunday at 11 a.m. Central Time. The game will be shown on ESPNU.

Virginia Tech is 14-9. Marquette is 19-6. Marquette went 14-4 in the Big East and finished second in the conference tournament losing to number one ranked Connecticut in the championship game.

King has started all 25 of Marquette’s games this season. She is second on the team in minutes played (31.7) and in assists (99). She is fourth on the team in scoring (9.0ppg) and fourth in rebounds (4.1 rpg).

King is a sophomore. Last season Marquette went 24-8 and was likely headed for the NCAA Tournament but COVID-19 forced the tournament to be canceled.