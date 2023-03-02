MILWAUKEE, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah graduate and current Marquette senior Jordan King has been named to the All-Big East women’s basketball first team. She was a unanimous choice to the ten-player first team.

King ranked seventh in the conference in scoring during the regular season at 16.3 points per game. She ranked fifth in assists at 3.9 per game.

King scored in double figures in 24 of Marquette’s 29 games. She scored a career high 31 points against Providence.

King also leads Marquette’s team in steals and in field goal percentage.

Marquette has one season of eligibility left due to the COVID year. She recently told us she plans to use it and return to Marquette.