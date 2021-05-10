Hononegah graduate Sommer, Wichita State win national championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Stateline has another national champion in bowling at the college level. Hononegah graduate Nick Sommer and his Wichita State teammates won the Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.

The event was recorded by CBS Sports Network. It will be shown on June 1. The Wichita State Women’s team also captured the ITC title Sunday.

For the Wichita State men it’s their 12 national title and for the women it’s their tenth.

Championships are nothing new to Sommer. At Hononegah he was an individual state champion and he was part of two IHSA state championship teams. Sommer is a junior at Wichita State.