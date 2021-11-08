Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi wins World Championship

BELGRADE, SERBIA (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi has won some major championships in his wrestling career. His biggest one came this past weekend in Serbia. He won the gold medal in the U23 Men’s Freestyle World Championships in the 125KG division (275 pounds).

Cassioppi won all four matches and he dominated all four. Looking slimmed down and ripped like never before, he pinned Martin Simonyan of Armenia in the opening match. He followed that up with a 7-0 win over Paris Karepi of Albania. Cassioppi then won 5-0 against Russia’s Saipudin Magomedov, and then in the championship match he pinned Azamat Khosonov of Greece in the first period.

Cassioppi was lowkey after the championship telling reporters, “You know I just came out here to do what I do best and that’s wrestler and wrestle to my abilities. My first world championship so, it’s not like I haven’t competed at a high level before. Yea.”

Cassioppi is about to enter his redshirt junior season at the University of Iowa. Last year while wrestling for the Hawkeyes he finished third in the NCAA championships individually in the 275 pound division.

When he was in high school at Hononegah, Cassioppi was two-time state champion. He also championships at the Junior Pan Am Games and he won the USA Jr. Freestyle, Jr. Folkstyle and Jr. Greco-Roman National Championships.

Cassioppi advanced to the World Championships this past weekend by winning the UWW U23 Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska in May.