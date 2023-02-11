CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several local bowlers competed at Liberty Lanes Saturday in the Dundee-Crown girls bowling sectional.

The top four teams and five individuals advance to the state finals next weekend at the Cherry Bowl.

Here are the team results:

1. Hononegah – 6142

2. Harlem – 6029

3. Fox Lake (Grant) – 5759

4. South Elgin – 5548

Here are the individual results:

1. Lida Burgos (St. Charles Sr.) – 1391

2. Emma Pernice (Kaneland So.) – 1341

3. Sarah Legoo (Guilford Fr.) – 1321

4. Ava Wight (Oregon Sr.) – 1312

5. Zoee Pavlak (Belvidere North Fr.) – 1303