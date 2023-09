ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated Hononegah Indians traveled to visit the E-Rabs Friday night for some more NIC-10 action.

Hono keeps the undefeated train in motion, winning this one 50-12.

The Indians have improved to 5-0 in the conference, while East falls to 1-4.

For highlights watch the media player above.