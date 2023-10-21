ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Indians ran the table in the NIC-10 conference all season. They traveled to Wyeth Stadium Friday night trying to close things out on a perfect note.

And they would after a close first half, the Indians scored 21 answered to win 40-12.

Hononegah claims the NIC-10 championship outright with a regular season record of 9-0. The Knights finish on the top half of the conference in fifth place at 5-4.

The Indians are an automatic lock for the playoffs and we’ll most likely see Auburn there as well.

