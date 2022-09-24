ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The E-Rabs started out the season with two losses, but bounced back to win their next two. With star running back Javius Catlin back, they looked to keep that streak going Friday night at Hononegah.

The E-Rabs made a good effort jumping out to a 16-0 lead, but Hono rallied in the second half to win 39-16.

Both of East’s early touchdowns came from quarterback Makhi Matthews. But the Indians would come back firing on all cylinders to score 39 unopposed.

Hononegah remains undefeated at 5-0, while East falls to 2-3.

