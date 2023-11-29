ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The talent-rich Rock Valley College men’s bowling program has landed another top recruit.

Hononegah senior Charlie Hunt is one of the best to ever come out of the 815. He signed Wednesday afternoon to continue bowling at RVC.

He’s done some remarkable things on the lanes. This past summer he was the boys’ single national champion at the U.S. High School Bowling Championships.

Last season as a junior, Hunt was the NIC-10’s MVP. His 243 average was the highest in the conference.

Hunt now joins a Rock Valley men’s program that has won three-straight NJCAA National Championships.

“I think they are one of the underrated teams around here, they are really great,” said Hunt. “A lot of former kids from this school [Hononegah] are going there.”

“They have a big national team, and just won their third in a row and I want to go win a fourth one in a row with them. I’m ready to go on and get some big tournaments with them and especially with former teammates of mine.”