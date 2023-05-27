ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah hosted their own 4A regional championship game Saturday night against Harlem. It came down to the final inning, but the Indians were able to close it out with a 5-4 win.

Drake Broege added another run in the 3rd inning for Hono, it came from a blast over the right-field fence. His solo shot put Hononegah up 4-2. Later that inning, Jakob Deleo mashes a pitch and another runner scores. The Indians make it to 5.

It’s not until the 7th that Harlem pulls within an arm’s length of tying it, but Deleo will get the final two outs the mound, and that’s where Hono will celebrate their regional championship victory.

They head to the Dundee-Crown sectional next to play Grant on Thursday in Carpentersville.

For highlights watch the media player above.