ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The letter of intent signings keep on coming for many of our local high school athletes. The latest comes from Hononegah High School.

Softball standout Danielle Franz signed with DI Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Franz plays catcher and third base for the Indians. She has been first team all-conference the last two years. Last season as a junior she had a .405 batting average and led the NIC-10 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI’s.

She also helped Hononegah go 18-0 in the NIC-10.

“It feels so great to finally have a place to call home, and have my plans just set out,” said Franz. “I just can’t wait to start.”

“The second I stepped on campus; I just knew it was the one for me. The facilities, the people in it, just the overall vibe of the campus, it just felt right for me.”