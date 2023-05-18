ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline has another basketball player headed for a Division I program. Hononegah graduate Dominic Commisso has committed to Southeast Louisiana University which competes in the Southland Conference.

The 6-9 Commisso graduated from Hononegah in 2022. As a senior there, he averaged 12 points and seven rebounds a game. He spent this past season playing at a post-grad school, the Newman School in Boston. There he averaged 10 pints and six rebounds per game while making 70 percent of his shots from the field.

Southeast Louisianna University is located in Hammond, Louisiana. Last season the Lions posted a record of 18-14 overall and 12-6 in the Southland Conference.