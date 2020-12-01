Hononegah’s King named to Big East Honor Roll at Marquette

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Jordan King’s sophomore season at Marquette is off to a great start. Monday the Hononegah graduate was named to the Big East Conference weekly honor roll.

King opened her season Sunday by scoring a career-high 20 points in Marquette’s win at North Dakota. She also had five assists and three rebounds. Her 20 points led Marquette in scoring.

Last season as a true freshman King started all 32 games for Marquette at guard. She averaged 8.1 points 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

King and Marquette’s next game will be Wednesday evening when they host UW-Milwaukee.