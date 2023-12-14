ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline has produced a lot of Division I college soccer players. Hononegah senior Molly Hughes became the latest on Thursday.

She signed to play at Illinois State University. The Redbirds compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Hughes is an all-state player and first team all-NIC-10 forward. She has also led the Indians in scoring the last three seasons.

“I’m very excited,” said Hughes. “It’s not every day you get to play Division I and I’m very grateful and I definitely won’t waste this opportunity.”

“I remember when I got my first college offer, it was from a DII that emailed me and just from that point I just thought that everything was possible. And I use Twitter a lot, I helped with recruiting, I emailed every coach I could and then getting to this point, I just feel so lucky.”