ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Indians were trying to do something they haven’t done since 1996 on Saturday afternoon, and that’s make a trip to the state semifinals in class 7A.

But the road to Normal gets a lot tougher when you have to take on a perennial playoff team like Batavia. The Bulldogs traveled to Rockton to faceoff in a quarterfinal matchup.

Just four snaps into the game, Batavia popped off a 48-yard touchdown run and that set the tone for what we’d see the rest of the way. Hononegah’s season comes to an end with a 55-14 loss.

Cole Warren went 22-42 for 260 yards and one touchdown.

Hononegah couldn’t get their run game going, only rushing for 23 yards, while the Bulldogs put up 247.

For highlights of the quarterfinal action, watch the media player above.