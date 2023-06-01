CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah’s baseball team is on track for another stellar season, and it’s not over yet. They played a sectional semifinal game Thursday afternoon against Fox Lake Grant in the 4A Dundee-Crown sectional.

The Indians captured win number 28 on the season with a 6-1 performance led by freshman starting pitcher Jackson Stahl.

The game started with a lead-off home run from the Bulldogs to get them on the board and make it 1-0, but Stahl was able to shake that off. He found himself in a jam at the bottom of the inning with 2 outs and bases loaded, but he got Tysen Royer to go down swinging to keep the deficit at one.

The Indians carded two runs in the third and fourth innings to give them the 4-1 lead and that would nearly seal the deal.

Stahl pitched a complete game, 7 innings, only allowing that one earned run in the first inning.

Hononegah will compete for a sectional title Saturday morning against Algonquin Jacobs. That game is at 11 a.m. at Dundee-Crown.

