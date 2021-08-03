Huge crowd and VIPs flock to the Beloit Snappers first game in their new stadium

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — They built a new stadium in downtown Beloit and yes the fans did come. A full house of more than 3,000 turned out Tuesday night for the first game ever played at ABC Supply Stadium on the bank of the Rock River.

It was a festive night. Members from the UW-Madison banned peformed. Beloit native and former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell threw out the first pitch. NBA champion Pat Connaughton made a surprise appearance. And there was a fireworks show after the game.



“I just love the fact that we created a happy place,” said Snappers owner Quint Studer. “That’s the whole goal if you can create a stadium where people are happy and have a great time in our neighborhood.”

The only downside to the night was the Snappers couldn’t hold a 5-0 lead. They lost in ten innings 9-5.

Note: Tuesday’s game was the start of a six-game homestand, so you can check out the new stadium yourself anytime this week.