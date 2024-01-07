FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There’s always a reason WHY an athlete chooses to play a sport. For Aquin’s Megan Holder, her WHY is what has kept her on the court all this time.

Great all-around athletes are hard to come by. A three-sport athlete is even more rare, but Aquin’s number 15 dominates wherever she plays.

“I just love the competitive side of sports,” said Holder. “Winning is something that I grew up to love.”

A love that blossomed from watching her older siblings and a competitiveness that just seems to be a part of the Holder gene makeup.

“He [her father] pushed us to be working hard, like that dedication, that work ethic, he pushed that from the start.”

Her father Adam Holder has had the biggest influence on her athletic career.

“I think basketball for me to start was my favorite and then he really pushed that on me and I think I just loved it because he loved it so much too.”

Adam was a girls’ assistant basketball coach at Aquin before he tragically passed away two years ago mid-season.

“I mean, there was always the time where everyone’s like, are you sure you still want to play like volleyball is your thing…but no, like, I play because I love it and I play because he loved it,” said Holder. “And I’m not going to give it up because that happened.”

“He would have wanted me to stick with it and keep going and it makes me a better player and person, so he would have wanted me to do it, and that’s kind of my motivation.”

And in the time since, she has won a state championship and committed to play DI volleyball at Southeast Missouri. The volleyball court is where she shines the brightest.

“I just think it’s like the ball is literally in my hands, like I have to make the decisions. And I think that’s just a really key thing that I like to do.”

“I don’t always have to be the star, but I really want to push other people, and I think just the fact that I get to make all the decisions really is what drives me.”

And that drive is something she possesses in whatever she does, on and off the court.

“I mean, she’s been a leader, she drives the girls, you could see that she’s really competitive.” said Aquin girls basketball coach Josh Glawe.

“She’s just everything you want. She wants to better her teammates, the people that come watch her, the community. I mean, she wants to contribute and make everybody better.”

It’s one of the things Josh remembers most about Adam, always wanting to make everyone around him, better.

“I had learned a lot from Adam for that short of time that I got to know him. Yeah, you can just tell his relationship with the girls was second to none.”

A relationship that Megan and her fellow seniors will always cherish.

“He just had such an impact on all of us and I think every year we’re like, we’re playing for him,” said Holder. “And I think that’s a big key for me, just keep motivating me to play.”

Those girls will never forget him, and neither will the Aquin community. Every time you walk into Aquin’s gym, you’ll find their guardian angel looking over them.

“I always look up there trying to think of what he might be suggesting or wanting the girls to do, but it means everything to have him still be a part of this year and this team,” said an emotional Glawe.

And Megan always wears her heart on her sleeve no matter where she’s playing, she knows who she’s playing for.

“It’s just a reminder that, you know, we play with his heart, we play with the whole Aquin heart,” said Holder. “Like he wanted the best for us and every time we look up, we know that we’re just trying to do our best to make him happy.”