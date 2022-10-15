PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We see him on the field every week tearing it up for the Du-Pec Rivermen. But things haven’t always looked this for Jaylen Noud. His dedication and perseverance have led him to where he is today.

“It’s just the sport I love, I’ve been playing it all my life, watching it all my life,” said the Du-Pec junior wide receiver.

This season when you see the Du-Pec Rivermen take the field, you are bound to notice number five.

“It’s kind of hard, it’s unbelievable to look back now and see where he’s at in such a short period of time,” said Du-Pec head coach Tyler Hoffman.

But two years ago, the story was much different for Jaylen Noud.

He was diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis when he was seven years old. And in November of 2020 he underwent life-changing surgery to remove three of his organs in hopes that the constant pain would go away.

“It’s a progressive disease, it doesn’t get better, there’s no cure for it,” said Nancy Noud, Jaylen’s mother.

But things weren’t getting better and that’s when the Noud’s knew they only had one option left.

“Throughout the years, I got hospitalized more and more,” said Jaylen. “I mean the pain, the pain just got worse and worse.”

And his parents had to sit back and watch as their son endured excruciating pains, knowing there was nothing they could do to help.

“It’s the most helpless feeling that any parent could ever, ever feel,” said Nancy choking up.

There was no guarantee the surgery would work, but it was a risk Jaylen wanted to take, and his parents were fully supportive, even though they didn’t know what the outcome would be. But for Jaylen’s father, Jeff Noud, the surgery seemed like a no-brainer.

“It was either that or just dealing with what he’s been dealing with for the last 7 years and continually getting worse.”

If there’s one thing to know about Jaylen, it’s that he’s a fighter, he always has been. But this chapter of life didn’t come without its dark times.

“In the hospital, it was tough, I mean it was really tough, just the fact that I couldn’t play football,” said Jaylen.

I asked him if there was ever a thought in his mind when he was in that hospital bed where he was like ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to play football again?’

“Maybe at the start, maybe when I woke up from the surgery, ‘I was like dang this is something,’ said Jaylen. “But after that, no.”

Nothing was going to stop him from getting back out on the gridiron. You could say … he was built for battle.

“People doubting me, people doubting me and I said ‘you know what I’m gonna go do it and show them, show ’em that I can play football.'”

It brings up a lot of emotions for the Noud’s to think back on the events two years ago, but now it’s only happy. They are watching their son every week back doing what he loves.

“Super proud and amazed, not a lot of people could do what he’s out there doing,” said Jeff.

Even though that feeling of fear may always be there when he is out on the field, it’s nothing compared to what he’s gone through.

“You always hold, like I always hold my breath when he gets hit sometimes or when he’s running the ball. But it’s like if he can get through what he’s been through, he can get through that football game, no problem,” said Nancy smiling.

Jaylen Noud, the ultimate comeback kid.