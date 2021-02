SPRINGFIELD, MA – The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, the game scheduled for today against the Rockford IceHogs in Cleveland (AHL Game #90) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined. The Rockford IceHogs head home to BMO Harris Bank Center to open a four-game homestand starting Wednesday, Mar. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m.