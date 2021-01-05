IceHogs and 27 other AHL teams green-lighted for the upcoming season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs are full go for the upcoming AHL season. On Monday the league announced plans to move forward with 28 teams in action beginning February 5. The IceHogs are one of those teams.

Three teams have oted out of the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns: the Milwaukee Admirals, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Thunderbirds. All three teams will return to play in 2021-22.

For teams will relocate for the upcoming season: the Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, New Jersey; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; the Providence Bruins will play in Irvine, California.

The IceHogs will compete in a five-team Central Division along with the Chicago Wolves, Cleveland Monsters, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and Texas Stars.

Details on schedules and a playoff format have not yet be determined.