IceHogs and Blackhawks players ‘taxi’ back and forth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Players continue to ‘taxi’ between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks as the Blackhawks take advantage of their Taxi Squad to keep players active.

Tuesday six players were assigned from the IceHogs to the Blackhawks tax squad. They are Reese Johnson, Mackenzie Entwistle, Nicolas Beaudin, Madison Bowey, Lucas Carlsson and Wyatt Kalynuk.

Four players who had been on the Blackhawks taxi squad have been sent back to Rockford. They are Mikael Hakkarainen, Brandon Pirri, John Quenneville and Alec Regula.

Players always shuffle between the AHL and the NHL but not at the rate they are this season. IceHogs head coach Derek King knew what to expect.

“I knew that coming into this (season) especially when the Hawks are at home. It’s a good time to have some guys come down and get some games in and keep them playing, so we know what’s coming. We’re prepared for it, but it would have nice to keep those guys for a while, but it is what it is and we get our young guys back up and playing.”

Look for Cale Morris to get some more tie in goal for the IceHogs. The former Notre Dame standout goaltender was great Monday night in the IceHogs’ 6-1 win against the Iowa Wild. Morris havd 38 saves and he allowed only one goal.

In his three starts for the IceHogs this season he has totaled 86 saves while allowing only four goals. Monday night was his best outing so far.

“I felt really comfortable,” said Morris during a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon. “You know it was good to get a couple shots in there early and just let that, not nerves but the first shots get out of the way and just play and not really have to think about the next one, so it was good to get some shots early and then obviously some goal support there was awesome.”

Morris benefited from three early first period goals by his teammates to stake him to a lead.

This weekend the IceHogs will play back-to-back games against the Wolves Saturday in Chicago and Sunday in Rockford.