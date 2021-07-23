IceHogs announce 2021-22 season schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford IceHogs have announced their 72-game, 2021-22 regular-season schedule. The IceHogs will open their 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline, 15th as the American Hockey League affiliate and first under the ownership of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Their first game will be on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 against the Griffins.

Of the 36 home games at BMO Harris Bank Center, 26 take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The IceHogs will play weekday home games at 7:00 p.m., Saturday home games at 6:00 p.m., and Sunday contests at 4:00 p.m. The IceHogs will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago at 1:00 p.m. and welcome in the New Year on Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6:00 p.m.



Of their 72 games, the IceHogs take on Central Division rivals in 60 matchups. The IceHogs renew their long-time rivalries with the Chicago Wolves, Iowa Wild, and Milwaukee Admirals over 12 meetings with each opponent. The IceHogs collide with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Manitoba Moose, and Texas Stars over eight meetings each. From Jan. 14 – Mar. 11, the IceHogs take on the Central Division in 20 consecutive matchups.

2021-22 IceHogs Season Schedule:

(Home games in Bold; schedule & opponents subject to change, all times Central)

Fri., Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 22 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba, 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 8 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson, 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 7 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 11 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland, 6:00 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 17 vs. Chicago, 1:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 26 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5 vs. Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 20 vs. Grand Rapids, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas, 4:00 p.m.

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba, 2:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 11at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 13 at Cleveland, 2:00 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 15 at Cleveland, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee, 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba, 6:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 1 at Tucson, 9:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 2 at Tucson, 9:00 p.m.

Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson, 9:00 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson, 9:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 9 vs. Tucson, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 10 vs. Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba, 2:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba, 2:00 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 20 vs. Grand Rapids, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 24 vs. Iowa, 5:00 p.m.