IceHogs bring back veteran goaltender Scott Darling

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 03: Scott Darling #33 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 3, 2016 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs have turned back the clock more than half a decade by signing free agent goaltender Scott Darling to a professional tryout agreement.

Darling was with the IceHogs during the 2014-15 season. He posted a 14-8 record with two shutouts. He had a 2.20 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

Darling earned a promotion to the Chicago Blackhawks and he spent parts of three seasons with them. He was the backup goaltender on their 2015 Stanley Cup Championship team. The Blackhawks ended up trading him to Carolina after the 2016-17 season when he was headed for free agency.

Darling then spent part of the next two seasons in Carolina before he was waived in November of 2018.

Darling last played with HC TWK Innsbruck in the EBEL in 2019-2020 where he was 9-24 with a 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage.

Darling is 32 years old. He’s a native of the Chicago suburb of Lemont.