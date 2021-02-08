IceHogs continue to adjust to ‘fluid’ schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –“Fluid is the best word to describe the IceHogs’ schedule this season. It changes almost daily with games getting postponed and makeup games being added.

The two games against Cleveland that were postponed this past weekend have be rescheduled for Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23 in Rockford. Tomorrow (Feb. 9) the IceHogs will play a newly scheduled game against the Chicago Wolves. That will be a 2 p.m. start at Hoffman Estates.

Defenseman Chad Krys says the guys will just go with the flow.

“The message that Kinger and we’ve been trying to communicate with each other is just a day at a time. Just like anyone else right now during these times you just have to take it a day at a time. You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. Yea you’d like to have a schedule but it’s just, it’s the nature of our world right now and we can’t control it.”

The IceHogs next home game will be Thursday, February 18 against Grand Rapids.