IceHogs defenseman Chad Krys done for the season after shoulder surgery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We won’t see defenseman Chad Krys back on the Ice for the IceHogs again this season. He is done for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery on Wednesday.

IceHogs heat team physician Dr. Geoff Van thiel said in a statement: “The procedure was performed to repair a chronically unstable right hsoulder. We expect Chad to make a full recover in 5-7 months.”

Krys was the Blackhawks second round draft pick in 2016. He skated in six games for the IceHogs this season. He had two assists. As a rookie in the 2019-20 season he skated in 41 games. He had two goals and six assists.

