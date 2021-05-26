IceHogs defenseman Cody Franson named to the AHL’s Central Division All-Star team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford IceHogs defenseman Cody Franson has been named to the 2021 AHL Central Division All-Star Team as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league’s 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league’s five divisions.



Franson, 33, recently earned the IceHogs’ Most Valuable Player Award last Saturday and his second IceHogs Best Defenseman Award (2017-18) on Friday. This season, the Sicamous, British Columbia, native placed second among IceHogs skaters and tied for 13th among AHL blueliners with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and led the team with nine power-play points (one goal, eight assists), 67 shots and an average ice time of 23:07 per game.



In addition to his point production, Franson was counted on as a veteran leader on and off the ice, appearing in the second-most games for an IceHogs defenseman this season, and was one of only seven skaters to dress in 26 or more games during the team’s 32-game schedule.



2020-21 AHL Central Division All-Star Team

G – Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves (8-4-1, 2.74gaa, .914sv%, 2so)

D – Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7, 1 PPG, 7 PPA)

D – Cody Franson, Rockford IceHogs (26gp, 4+13=17pts., +1, 9 PPP)

F – Riley Barber, Grand Rapids Griffins (32gp, 20+14=34pts., 8 PPG, 6 GWG)

F – Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

F – Adam Mascherin, Texas Stars (37gp, 18+16=34pts., +1, 4 PPG, 1 GWG)



2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G – Jeremy Swayman, Providence Bruins (8-1-0, 1.89gaa, .933sv%, 1so)

D – Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (24gp, 6+8=14pts., +5, 1 PPG)

D – Tarmo Reunanen, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 4+13=17pts., 2 PPG)

F – Morgan Barron, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 10+11=21pts., +8, 6 PPG)

F – Cameron Hughes, Providence Bruins (25gp, 5+16=21pts., 1 PPG, 1 SHG)

F – Jakub Lauko, Providence Bruins (23gp, 5+14=19pts., +11, 2 PPG)



2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

G – Zane McIntyre, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (11-3-3, 2.33gaa, .917sv%, 1so)

D – Oskari Laaksonen, Rochester Americans (28gp, 2+15=17pts., 2 PPG, 8 PPA)

D – Cameron Schilling, Hershey Bears (31gp, 4+15=19pts., +12, 1 PPG)

F – Boris Katchouk, Syracuse Crunch (29gp, 11+23=34pts., +17, 1 PPG, 1 GWG)

F – Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13=27pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

F – Taylor Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (27gp, 12+17=29pts., +2, 3 PPG, 1 SHG)



2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

G – Cayden Primeau, Laval Rocket (11-4-0, 2.10gaa, .909sv%, 2so)

D – Otto Leskinen, Laval Rocket (33gp, 1+16=17pts., +15, 6 PPA)

D – Connor Mackey, Stockton Heat (27gp, 3+13=16pts., 47 SOG, 16 ESP)

F – Kalle Kossila, Toronto Marlies (28gp, 7+22=29pts., +11, 2 PPG, 1 GWG)

F – Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (35gp, 15+10=25pts., 3 PPG, 1 GWG)

F – Nathan Todd, Manitoba Moose (36gp, 12+20=32pts., +10, 5 PPG, 2 GWG)



2020-21 AHL Pacific Division All-Star Team

G – Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

D – Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls (28gp, 6+14=20pts., +9, 8 PPP, 1 GWG)

D – Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights (37gp, 5+22=27pts., +4, 14 PPP, 1 GWG)

F – Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors (39gp, 21+15=36pts., +17, 3 PPG, 4 GWG)

F – Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls (44gp, 9+34=43pts., 13 PPP, 1 GWG)

F – T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (27gp, 8+27=35pts., 2 PPG, 12 PPA)



Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams.