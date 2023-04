ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The weather was the big story for the IceHogs Friday night. Midway through the first period a weather emergency was called. The fans were asked to leave the seating area. They were sent to the upper and lower concourses as a safety precaution.

After a half hour delay, the fans were allowed to return to their seats and the game went on.

The Hogs went down 1-0 early on and never found their way back, losing 3-0.

