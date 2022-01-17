IceHogs drop MLK Day game to the Wolves

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF)– Forward Lukas Reichel netted a goal and an assist for the Rockford IceHogs (14-13-1-1) in his return from the Chicago Blackhawks and forward Michael Teply added two assists, but the Chicago Wolves (24-6-2-1) used a four-goal second period to propel them to a 5-3 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Monday afternoon.

Wolves forward Stefan Noesen opened the game scoring 4:38 into the contest, settling a bouncing puck between the faceoff circles and launching in his 17th goal of the season over the right shoulder of IceHogs netminder Arvid Soderblom (L, 40 saves on 45 shots). As the period motored along, the IceHogs found their early-afternoon footing and evened the score with defenseman Ryan Stanton’s first goal of the season at 11:11.

Goals arrived in bunches in the second period, featuring six total markers, and the Wolves took a 5-3 lead to the intermission. Reichel gave the home club a brief 2-1 lead just 25 seconds into the frame, but the Wolves rattled off the next two goals to tie and take the lead off the sticks of C.J. Smith (8:07) and AHL leading scorer Andrew Poturalski (9:14) on the power play.

IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin extended his personal point streak to five games (3G, 5A) with his sixth marker of the year, catching a stretch pass and burying his sixth goal of the season between the legs of Wolves goalie Alex Lyon (W, 15 saves on 18 shots) at 9:54.

Forward David Gust (14:34) provided the goal-ahead go for the Wolves and Noesen buried his second of the game on for insurance on the man advantage at 15:59. After firing nine shots in the first period, the IceHogs were limited to nine total shots in the second and third as the Wolves clamped down defensively to seal the victory.

The IceHogs finished the contest 0-for-3 on the power play while the Wolves went 2-for-6.