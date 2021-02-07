IceHogs drop opener to the Wolves

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – Defenseman Cody Franson picked up two assists and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Chad Yetman added their first professional goals, but the Rockford IceHogs (0-1-0-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (2-0-0-0) 5-4 on Opening Day at BMO Harris Bank Center Saturday afternoon.

The IceHogs went an impressive 3-for-6 on the power play including a 3-for-3 start to the game.

Forward John Quenneville kicked off the scoring frenzy 4:31 into the contest with a power-play marker, snapping a wrist shot under the blocker of Wolves goaltender Jeremy Helvig (W, 28 saves on 32 shots). Moments later, rookie Chad Yetman extended the lead with his first professional marker on the man advantage at 8:25.

Not to be counted out, the Wolves rallied late in the period, striking twice 1:02 apart starting with forward Seth Jarvis’ second of the season at 17:22. Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald tied the contest at 18:24.

The high-scoring pace carried into the second period with another four-goal output, but seeing the Wolves take a 5-3 lead to the intermission. The IceHogs briefly reclaimed the lead at 4:36 with a drive from rookie Wyatt Kalynuk on the power play for his first pro goal. Chicago responded with three unanswered markers from Tanner Jeannot (8:10), Seth Jarvis (8:10) and Rem Pitlck (14:35) to build the two-goal lead at the break.

Pressuring, the IceHogs created changes in front of Helvig in the third period and forward Matej Chalupa buried his first AHL marker at 9:27 to pull within one. With goaltender Matt Tomkins (L, 31 saves on 36 shots) on the bench for the extra attacker and on the power play for a 6-on-4 advantage, the IceHogs couldn’t find the game-tying marker as time expired.

The IceHogs finished the contests 3-for-6 on the power play while the Wolves went 1-for-5.