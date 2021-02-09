IceHogs drop second straight game to the Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs are only two games deep into their season and already they’ve seen enough of the Chicago Wolves. The Hogs are 0-2 against the Wolves. 0-3 if you count a loss in their only preseason game.



The second regular season loss came Tuesday afternoon in Hoffman Estates. The IceHogs lost 5-2. The stat that stands out is the IceHogs were only 1-9 on the power play. There were 63 penalty minutes in the game. The Wolves went 1-6 on the power play.



The IceHogs got their goals from two guys who tallied for the first time as IceHogs D.J. Busdeker and Chris Wilkie. Scott Darling started in goal. He had 22 saves.



The IceHogs will try again for their first win of the season Saturday evening when they play at Iowa.