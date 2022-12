ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs had a rematch Saturday night at the BMO with the Iowa Wild.

It was the annual Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans came well-stocked with stuffed animals.

The IceHogs scored a second goal in the third to take the lead, but they couldn’t hold it. They lost 3-2 in overtime.

Michal Teply and Cole Guttman scored Rockford’s two goals.

