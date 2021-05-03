IceHogs edge Griffins in a shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTVO/WQRF) –Forwards Evan Barratt (one goal, one assist) and Andrei Altybarmakian (two assists) each recorded two-point games and forward Tim Soderlund and defenseman Cody Franson dazzled in the shootout to send the Rockford IceHogs over the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 at Van Andel Arena Monday night. The IceHogs completed their eight-game head-to-head season series against the Griffins with a 4-4-0 record including a 3-1-0 record in Grand Rapids.

The IceHogs opened the scoring for the second consecutive contest against the Griffins as Barratt deflected in his fifth goal of the season at 9:20 over the blocker of Griffins goalie Kaden Flucher (SOL, 36 saves on 38 shots).

Forward Chad Yetman made it a 2-0 IceHogs lead at 9:58 of the second period with his second goal of the season off passes from Barratt and Altybarmakian. Griffins forward Chase Pearson turned the momentum around with a pair of goals 1:58 apart to reset the contest. His sixth goal of the season beat IceHogs netminder Matt Tomkins (W, 24 saves on 26 shots) over the catching glove at 13:20 and then buried a power-play goal at 15:18.

The third period became a test of strategy and defense with neither side willing to yield a regulation game-winning goal. In overtime, the Griffins came close to grabbing the victory, but Tomkins received help from the goal posts twice during the frantic back-and-forth five-minute skate.

In their second shootout of the season, Soderlund gave the IceHogs the lead in the opening round with a great shot over the glove of Fulcher and Franson followed up with a perfect shot off the post and in for a 2-1 IceHogs lead after two rounds. Tomkins denied Pearson in the final round to seal the victory.

