IceHogs fall to the Wolves again

ROCKFORD, IL – (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs still aren’t able to solve the Chicago Wolves. They’re now 0-3 against their rivals from the East after losing the Wolves again Tuesday night 3-2.

The Hogs fell into a 2-0 hole when the Wolves scored a pair of goals in the first period by Ryan Suzuki and Anthony Richard. The deficit grew to 3-0 in the second period when Philip Tomasino scored.

The IceHogs came alive in the third period. They scored a pair of goals within 19 seconds of each other. Forward Chris Wilkie scored the first one off a deflection. Defenseman Isaak Phillips scored the second off the following faceoff. The IceHogs couldn’t get the equalizer though. The IceHogs are still winless this season in regulation.

The IceHogs were 0-5 on the power play.

Their next game will be Thursday evening another home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

