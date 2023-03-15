ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs were back at the BMO Wednesday after their five-game road stretch. They hosted the Manitoba Moose.

The IceHogs closed out this contest in overtime with a 4-3 win.

Luke Philp carded two goals. His first came in the first period to tie the game at one. The next came in the second period to put the Hogs up by a score. He now has 20 goals on the season.

Bobby Lynch got in on the action with a goal in the second, his 11th of the season. He carded two points in this contest (1G, 1A).

But it was the newcomer, Rocco Grimaldi to win it for the Hogs in OT. He picked the perfect time to score his first as an IceHog. He leads the AHL in scoring with 28 goals.

Here are the Central Division standings:

1. Texas Stars – 72 points

2. Milwaukee Admirals – 71 points

3. Manitoba Moose – 70 points

4. Iowa Wild – 65 points

5. Rockford IceHogs – 65 points

6. Chicago Wolves – 55 points

7. Grand Rapids Griffins – 55 points

The IceHogs are home again Friday night hosting the Colorado Eagles. Game time is 7 p.m.