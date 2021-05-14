IceHogs Fly By Wolves in 4-1 Victory in 2021 Home Finale

Rockford, IL – Defenseman Dmitry Osipov (goal, assist) and forwards Dylan McLaughlin (goal, assist) and Matej Chalupa (two assists) picked up two-point games and netminder Matt Tomkins made 36 saves to send the Rockford IceHogs (12-18-1-0) over the Chicago Wolves (20-9-1-2) 4-1 at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday evening in their final home contest of the 2021 season.

Osipov kicked off the game scoring at 11:34 of the first period, catching a pass from McLaughlin off the right-wing boards and ripping in his second goal of the season over the blocker of Wolves goalie Beck Warm (L, 20 saves on 24 shots). Late in the frame, forward Mitch Fossier gave the IceHogs a 2-0 lead with 16 seconds left to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games.

McLaughlin kept the momentum moving for the IceHogs in the second period, finding the back of the net while shorthanded at 8:28. With the marker, he pulls into a tie with forward Chris Wilkie for the team lead with his eighth goal of the season.

Forward Andrei Altybarmakian built a 4-0 advantage for the IceHogs 7:52 into the final frame, snapping a shot over the glove of Warm from the top of the right-wing circle. As the clock wound down, the Wolves turned up the pressure, recorded a game-high 17 shots in the period, and snapped Tomkins’ (W, 36 saves on 37 shots) shutout bid with 5:03 remaining as forward Tommy Novak banked a shot off an IceHogs skate and across the goal line.

The IceHogs finished the contest 0-for-3 on the power play while the Wolves went 0-for-2. The win was the third consecutive victory for the IceHogs against the Wolves on home ice and now hold a 3-7-0-0 overall head-to-head record. The Rockford IceHogs close the 2021 season tomorrow, Saturday, May 15 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m.