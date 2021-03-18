IceHogs games pushed back by COVID protocols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The American Hockey League Thursday announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, the games originally scheduled for Friday, Mar. 19 and Saturday, Mar. 20 between the Rockford IceHogs and Iowa Wild at BMO Harris Bank Center have been rescheduled to Sunday, Mar. 21 and Monday, Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

RESCHEDULED: Iowa at Rockford – from Fri., Mar. 19 to Sun., Mar. 21, 6 p.m. CT
RESCHEDULED: Iowa at Rockford – from Sat., Mar. 20 to Mon., Mar. 22, 6 p.m. CT

