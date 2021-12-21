IceHogs get a lump of coal before Christmas, blanked by Milwaukee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs are headed into their holiday break with a lump of coal courtesy of the Milwaukee Admirals. They were shutout by the Admirals Tuesday evening at the BMO 2-0.

The IceHogs had plenty of opportunities to score, but they couldn’t cash in . They outshot Milwaukee 29-28, and they were 0-3 on the power play.

Collin Delia took the loss in goal despite playing very well. The Admirals first goal came on a power play in the third period. Their second goal was an empty-netter with :44 remaining.

The IceHogs get to spend the rest of their week with their families. They’ll return to Rockford Sunday for practice and then head to Iowa for a game Monday evening.