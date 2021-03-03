IceHogs get dominated by the Griffins in a 9-4 loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the IceHogs after a 1-6-1 start to this season they did. Wednesday night the IceHogs lost on their home ice to the Grand Rapids Griffins 9-4.
The Griffins jumped on the IceHogs and goaltender Collin Delia scoring three goals in the first period and four more in the second on Delia before he was pulled and replaced by rookie Tom Abrun in the second. The Griffins in the blink of an eye then scored two more goals to boost their lead to 9-2. Through two periods the IceHogs had been outshot 43-15.
On the bright side Abrun settled down and played well in the third period and the IceHogs were able to keep the Griffins from reaching double-digits in scoring. The other bright note was Brandon Pirri scored two goals in his return to the IceHogs. He was assigned to the team Wednesday morning by the Blackhawks. Pirri is the IceHogs all-time leading scorer.
The IceHogs other goals were scored by Lucas Carlsson who also was just assigned to the IceHogs and by Chris Wilkie.
For highlights click on the media player.