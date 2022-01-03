IceHogs getting healthy; ten players removed from protocol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We should finally see some IceHogs hockey again this week. On Monday ten players plus interim head coach Anders Sorensen and assistant coach Jared Nightingale were removed from COVID-19 protocols.

The players are Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicez, D.J. Busdeker, Jakub Galvas, Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell.

The IceHogs are about to enter a key stretch of their season. Eight of their next nine games are home games. The first one will be this Friday night when they’re scheduled to host the Chicago Wolves.