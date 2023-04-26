ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs have spent the past couple days re-charging their batteries after eliminating the Iowa Wild in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Next up for them will be the Texas Stars.

The first game will be played Friday night at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. The second game will also be played at the BMO on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. It’s a best-of-five series.

The IceHogs met the Stars eight times during the regular season and won five of the eight meetings. Five the eight encounters were decided by just one goal. David Gust led the IceHogs with 12 points (8G, 4A) against Texas this season.

The Stars are the Central Division champions and the number one seed. The IceHogs are only the fifth seed, but the players say those seedings don’t matter; it’s all about who’s playing well.

“Once you’re in the dance, you’re in the dance so we’re here and I think throughout the regular season we matched up pretty well against them, so we’re a confident group going in,” said IceHogs forward David Gust.

The same thoughts were echoed by another Hogs forward in Buddy Robinson.

“It’s just about getting in the playoffs,” said Robinson. “Anything can happen in this game. That’s why you play a series and not just one game. Anyone can beat anyone, so we respect the heck out of them over there. They’re a great team, but we know that we’re a good team too and we’re coming.”

The IceHogs will travel to Texas for the third game which will be on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. A fourth and fifth game will be played, if necessary, both at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (May 5 and 6).