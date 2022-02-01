IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom stepping up his game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It’s the midway point of the IceHogs season, and we’re seeing guys mature into their roles and stepping up their games. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is one of those IceHogs who seems to have reached another level of late.



Soderblom is coming off his best weekend as an IceHog. In two games he allowed only two goals while turning away 69 shot attempts. He also posted his first shutout Saturday night in Chicago. He has started three consecutive games for the Hogs since returning from a brief stint with the Blackhawks.

“I felt full of energy, and it was fun to play,” said Soderblom.

Soderblom’s goals against average has dipped to 2.77, and his save percentage is now a team-high .922. IceHogs interim head coach Anders Sorensen has been impressed by Soderblom.

“He’s an incredibly determined, focused, young man, and that’s what’s impressed me the most even from day one coming over here. I think really that’s the strength, and that’s why he’s been able to just keep making strides in his development.”

Soderblom made his first NHL appearance with the Blackhawks New Year’s Day when he relieved Collin Delia in a game. He made his first NHL start the next day against the Flames. The Blackhawks lost that game 5-1, but Soderblom’s call-up gave him some time to be around the Blackhawks goaltenders and coaches and pick up some more nuggets of advice to help his game.

“Me and the goalie coach Jimmy (Waite) we work through a lot of like the sharp angles and like overlapping the post, being inside the post. Being on the smaller ice, it’s a little bit different especially those low, sharp angles.”

This is Soderblom’s first season in the United States. He played previously in the Swedish Hockey League in his homeland. I asked him if the transition to American hockey and to living in this country has been smoother or harder than he anticipated?

“I feel like it’s been a little bit easier than I thought. (On the ice) I thought it was going to be like a bigger change coming over playing here. Off the ice it’s pretty different from Sweden, but I like it here.”

Soderblom is 22 years old. He is signed to an entry-level contract through next season.