CEDAR PARK, Tex. — The Rockford IceHogs (5-5-0-1) split the weekend with the Texas Stars (6-5-2-1) after a back-and-forth victory in Cedar Park, Texas on Sunday night. IceHogs forwards David Gust and Luke Philp marked three-point nights to hold off the Stars and secure the 5-4 win.

After Riley Damiani tallied for Texas at 3:00 in the final period and tied the match at 4-4, Philp sent a back-handed shot at 16:18 past Texas goalie Matthew Murray to score the game-winning goal on the IceHogs’ second man advantage of the stanza. Mike Hardman set up Philp’s seventh marker of the season when he feathered a pass to the winger in the slot where he beat an outstretched Murray for the game winner.

In his fifth multipoint game of the season and third multi-goal contest, Gust tallied Rockford’s first two goals of the night when he sent a wrist shot over Murray’s back shoulder just 1:19 into the first frame and later snuck a shot off the rebound of an attempt from Philp at 8:37 to take the 2-1 lead. Gust’s goals were sandwiched around Tanner Kero’s first of two goals on the night for the Stars.

Down 3-2 halfway through the second period, Rockford forward Bobby Lynch notched his first goal of the season at 13:30 off a pass from Gust to even the score before defenseman Isaak Phillips’ tally helped the IceHogs retake the lead on a one-timer blast at 19:22.

The Stars didn’t let up on IceHogs netminder Jaxson Stauber in his first game since an injury against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 29. Tallying twice, Kero scored at 4:49 in the introductory period to tie the game 1-1 and evened the score at 2-2 in the first minute of the second stanza. Forward Riley Tufte gave the Stars their first lead of the night at 1:56 of the middle frame.

Both goalies were challenged on Sunday night with an offensive assault. Texas outshot Rockford 46-38, but Stauber earned the win with 42 saves while Murray totaled 33.