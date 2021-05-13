IceHogs head into the final weekend of their season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s last call for IceHogs hockey for a while. The IceHogs are headed into the final weekend of their season.

They’ll play their final home game Friday night against the Chicago Wolves. Then they’ll wrap things up against the Wolves Saturday evening at Hoffman Estates.

IceHogs coach Derek King says the guys have accomplished their main objective this season. They’ve gained some valuable experience.

“We knew going into this the players we had, the youth. What we were trying to get out of this season was to make sure we give these guys a head start coming into next year. I feel we’ve done a good job of seeing what we have.”

The IceHogs have had a lot of young players on their roster this season getting their first taste of professional hockey. Some of them in a normal season would have been playing in the Ontario Hockey League.

The IceHogs sit at the bottom of the AHL’s Central Division with a record of 11-18-1. They’ll have their work cut out against the Wolves. They’ve already clinched the Central Division Champoinship with a record of 20-8-1-2.