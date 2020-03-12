IceHogs install water fountain at Rockford school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carlson Elementary administrators reached out to the Rockford IceHogs to help them install a second water fountain.

Carlson’s principal, Kristina Miller, said the school lost a water fountain last year after their library was renovated.

Members of the IceHogs also held an assembly at the school on Thursday, and talked to students about the importance of making healthy choices in life.

“This was great that they were able to see how being able to have access to water is connected to learning,” Miller said. “That our students are able to drink some water and be able to focus again coming in from recess and being able get right back to learning and enjoy their time at Carlson.”

Free water bottles were provided to the IceHogs and handed out to all students and staff at Carlson.

