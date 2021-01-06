ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs will finally be playing hockey again on month from today. They’ll open their season February 5th. The AHL announced that the IceHogs will be one of 28 teams in the league taking the ice this season.
IceHogs broadcaster Joey Z (Joe Zakrzewski) discusses with Scott Leber the impending return of hockey in Rockford and what it’s been like wading through the uncertainty of the pandemic.
IceHogs: interview with Joey Z
