IceHogs: interview with Joey Z

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The AHL announced on Monday that the Rockford IceHogs will be one of 28 teams that will participate in a condensed hockey season in the AHL. The season is slated to begin February 5.

IceHogs employees have endured some challenging times wading through the uncertainty of the pandemic and the financial constraints of not being able to hold games. Now they're in "hurry-up" mode getting ready for a season that's only a month away, and there are still many unknowns.

IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck discusses it all with Scott Leber in this interview. Click on the media player to view the entire interview.